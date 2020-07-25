Govt suspends duty on cheese

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

GOVERNMENT has, with immediate effect, suspended import duty on cheese until end of the year.

The decision, made on the recommendation of Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube, was announced through Statutory Instrument (SI) 184 of 2020 published in the Government Gazette Friday.

“With effect, from 1 January to 31 December 2020, duty is wholly suspended on raw cheese imported,” the SI reads.

Ncube will personally approve the designated importers, according to provisions of the SI.

“The minister shall approve the list of raw cheese importers. An approved importer of raw cheese shall, when effecting entry on importation, or on removal of bond on raw cheese under this suspension, submit the relevant bill of entry, a declaration signed by him or her, to the effect that the raw cheese is to be used for processing purposes at the approved importer’s place of business,” the SI further reads.

The development, which is aimed at significantly reducing the price of cheese and related products, comes at a time the country is failing to supply adequate medical equipment due to high import duty.

The decision is also set to rile women’s groups which have been clamouring for removal of duty on imported sanitary wear have consistently fallen on deaf ears.