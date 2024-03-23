Govt suspends licences for Blue Circle, City Bus involved in fatal accident that claimed 11 lives

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

GOVERNMENT has, with immediate effect, suspended operating licences for two bus companies, Blue Circle and City Bus, following a fatal collision that killed 11 people involving two of their cross-border coaches in a Beitbridge, last week.

Blue Circle is run by Swaymo Enterprises Pvt Ltd while City Bus is operated by Wipeco Investments Pvt Ltd, which have both had their operators’ licences frozen.

The decision to suspend the companies’ licences was imposed by the Transport Ministry.

In a statement this week, Transport and Infrastructure Development Minister Felix Mhona said he has since directed the Commissioner of Road Transportation to invoke provisions of Section 17(b)(i) of the Road Motor Transportation Act [Chapter 13:15] and suspend, with immediate effect, the licences of Swaymo Enterprises Pvt Ltd trading as Blue Circle and Wipeco Investments (Pvt) Ltd trading as City Bus from operating all its omnibuses in all the routes.

He said the bus registration number AEU5845 belonging to Wipeco Investments did not have a valid Certificate of Fitness thus contravening Section 31 of the Road Traffic Act [Chapter 13:11].

“The vehicle also did not have a Speed Limiting Device as required by Section 3(1)(b) of Statutory Instrument 118 of 2023. In addition, the driver of this bus did not have a valid Defensive Driving Certificate issued by the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe in terms of Section 4(b) of Statutory Instrument 168 of 2006.”

Authorities have penalised the companies for alleged failure to adhere to the road traffic and safety management regulations set by government.

The tragedy occurred at the Tshamunanga area, some 12 kilometres from Beitbridge town along the Masvingo on March 16, 2024.

A Harare bound City bus collided with a Blue Circle bus travelling from Karoi to the border town resulting in the deaths.

Witnesses said one of the buses hit a donkey and swerved to the oncoming traffic lane resulting in the collision.