Govt Tightens Security Of Covid-19 Vaccination Cards

Xinhua

THE Zimbabwean government announced Wednesday that it had come up with a new Covid-19 vaccination card with improved security features following the emergence of counterfeits.

Addressing a post-cabinet media briefing, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa warned that the government would descend heavily on culprits tampering with the cards.

This follows reports that some members of staff at some clinics are issuing fake vaccination cards to people in need of them for various reasons.

“Following reports of production of fake vaccination cards by unscrupulous individuals, the government in liaison with Fidelity Printers and the Registrar General’s Office has strengthened security measures through designing a water-tight vaccination certificate card,” Mutsvangwa said.

She said the new cards will be printed by Fidelity Printers, responsible for minting and printing of local currency, and will exhibit enhanced security features.

“Government will leave no stone unturned in apprehending greedy malcontents bent on tampering with the security features of the vaccination card,” she said.

Zimbabwe’s vaccination campaign which started on Feb. 18 is in full swing, with 139,133 people having received their first jab and 23,500 their second jab as of Tuesday.

Zimbabwe has so far received 1.6 million doses of China’s Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines, 400,000 of which were donated by China.

The country has so far authorized the use of four Covid-19 vaccines — China’s Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines, Russia’s Sputnik V and Covaxin from India.

The country is targeting to inoculate at least 10 million of its 16 million citizens to achieve herd immunity.