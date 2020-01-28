Govt To Increase Anti-Corruption Officers’ Salaries

By Thandiwe Garusa

THE government says it is in the process of reviewing the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)’s salaries in order to protect anti-corruption officers from criminal cartels, Prosecutor General Kumbirai Hodzi has said.

Addressing government officials during the opening ceremony of the anti-corruption training of the judicial officers in Harare Monday, Hodzi said efforts were underway to give the anti-corruption officers attractive packages.

“I had a meeting with President Emmerson Mnangagwa and it was agreed in that meeting together with Treasury that we are going to take extraordinary measures that are going to ring fence not only prosecutors but every worker, every officer who is involved in anti-corruption works.

“Those measures include creating a very effective fence against compromise. It has been agreed that the salary and allowances of the anti corruption workers will be looked at in a manner that will ensure they will be free and protected.

“Officers will be provided with adequate accommodation, transportation, allowances and these are to ensure they are not compromised by criminal cartels,” said Hodzi.

He further complained of the rapid increase in criminal cartels who are using modern and higher level sophistication tactics in conducting vice.

“It should be noted that the criminal justice alone is not sufficient to efficiently and effectively deal with the problem of crime and corruption.

“This is particularly so in light of the rapid growth of organised criminal gangs and cartels which pose a threat to peace, security, rule of law, development and the realisation of human rights.

“In most instances it is difficult to bring some of the leaders of organised crime to book as they always ensure that they are far removed from the overt criminal activity concerned.”

The week long anti-corruption training is being led by Justice Lawrence Gidudu head of Anti-Corruption Division of the High Court of Uganda.