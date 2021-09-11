Govt To Pay Civil Servants For Days Worked Only

Spread This News











By Thandiwe Garusa

THE government has ordered all civil servants must be paid strictly according to the number of days they report for work, a decision that is set to widen the rift between the state and its employees.

In a statement Friday, the Public Services Commission (PSC), Jonathan Wutawunashe said government ministries should indicate cases where the workers are officially excused from work to make sure they get paid for the days they are at.

All ministries now have attendance registers that will be submitted monthly to the Salary Service Bureau (SSB) for payment processing.

“The Salary Service Bureau has been instructed to process salary payments for civil servants strictly on the basis of work attendance registers submitted by government ministries and departments,” Wutawunashe said in his statement.

“Ministries will indicate cases where personnel has been officially excused from duty to ensure the inclusion of such personnel on the payroll. Government commends the majority of civil servants for continuing to serve the public with dedication and commitment.”

Civil servants and the government have been at loggerheads over salary increases. The government employees what their salaries to be pegged at a minimum of US$540 or the equivalent bank rate.

However, the government remains adamant it does not have the capacity to increase salaries.

The militant Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ), and Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe have vowed their members will not to return class as they are incapacitated due to low salaries.

However, in response to the teachers’ plight, last week, Education Ministry secretary, Tumisang Thabela told them to borrow money and go back to work.

Most civil servants have resorted to engaging in other personal business activities to supplement their salaries resulting in only a few reporting for duty.

Members of the public seeking service in government departments have made repeated complaints they are failing to seek services as civil servants insist on bribes before any assistance is provided.