Govt to shut down illegal gaming shops, casinos – says they pose risk to public safety

By Tinei Tuhwe

The government has issued a stern warning to operators of illegal betting shops and casinos who did not get approval from the Lotteries and Gaming Board of Zimbabwe (LGB).

Minister of Home Affairs Kazembe Kazembe said that some gaming establishments have not obtained the required licenses and are breaking the law.

He added that swift action will be taken to ensure compliance with the law and protect citizens.

“It has come to the notice and attention of the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage that certain individuals and entities are establishing gaming operations and setting up gaming shops and/or casinos without the approval from the LGB of Zimbabwe as required by the law,” said Kazembe.

The Minister cited Section 31 of the LGB Act Chapter 10:26, which prohibits the establishment of gaming operations without approval from the LGB indicating that the ministry will work with the relevant authorities to ensure that those operating illegally are brought to book.

“Section 31 of the Lotteries and Gaming Act Chapter 10:26 prohibits such conduct. Setting up of betting shops or casinos without the prerequisite approvals and conducting unsanctioned gaming operations is illegal.

“It also poses a serious risk to public safety as the unsuspecting people of Zimbabwe are the targets and victims of this flagrant violation of the law.

“We urge the public to be cautious and avoid patronizing these illegal gaming shops and casinos. We will work with the relevant authorities to ensure that those operating outside the law are brought to book.

“We will not hesitate to shut down these illegal operations and prosecute those responsible. We are committed to ensuring that gaming operations in Zimbabwe are conducted in a safe and regulated environment,” he added.