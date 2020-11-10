Govt urged to create engagement platforms for intersex community

Spread This News











GOVERNMENT should create engagement platforms for intersex persons in order to fully understand their issues, a rights group has said.

Founder and Executive Director of the Intersex Community of Zimbabwe (ICoZ) in an interview with NewZimbabwe.com recently.

“As intersex community, we are facing challenges in our societies. These range from being restricted from holding workshops by authorities in the area we operate in Chitungwiza. We are also lacking resources to carry our advocacy work and we are not being given platforms to engage law and policy makers,” said Zuze.

The activist said there was need for government to assist the intersex community with information dissemination so as to raise awareness on their issues across the country.

As an organisation, Zuze said, they were currently running awareness programmes to educate various sectors of the society on intersex matters.

“We have been running a Covid-19 response programme that was mainly focusing on supporting intersex individuals and their families with finances, food, water and psycho-social support to help them cope with effects of Covid-19 induced lockdown,” said the activist.

The group recently held a community workshop that was aimed at helping intersex individuals who affected by the pandemic.

“The community workshop was aimed at assisting the intersex communities cope with the effects of the Covid-19 induced lockdown. We were also sharing experiences and documenting natives of intersex people coming from different parts of the country,” said Roni, an activist with the organisation.

The group is running programmes countrywide aimed at strengthening its membership base.

ICoZ is still headquartered in the dormitory town of Chitungwiza, according to Roni.