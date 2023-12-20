Govt, ZTA launch ZimBho festive season domestic tourism campaign in Mash West 

An exhibitor explains to guests during the launch of the domestic tourism campaign

By James Muonwa l Mashonaland West Correspondent

IN a bid to promote domestic tourism among local citizens and diasporans, the Ministry of Tourism, in conjunction with Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) this Tuesday launched a festive season campaign in Mashonaland West province.

The expansive province boasts of various tourist attractions such as Chinhoyi Caves, Mana Pools and Kariba Dam.

Officially launching the campaign in Chinhoyi, Tourism Minister Barbara Rwodzi, who was represented by her permanent secretary Takaruza Munyanyiwa, said the project will shape the future of the industry which seeks to become a US$5billion economic sector by 2025.

“As the Ministry of Tourism, together with ZTA, we are here to announce an exciting new venture, the Festive Season Domestic Campaign— ZimBho — that aims to shape the future of tourism in our beautiful country, and in a small way contribute to the national vision of an upper middle income economy by 2030.

“The overall goal of the Festive Season Domestic Campaign —ZimBho — is to drive economic growth through encouraging locals and the Zimbabwean diaspora community to travel within our own borders this festive season, as they partake in various festivities,” said Rwodzi.

She reiterated the campaign will feed into the target of a US$5billion tourism economy by 2025 as set in the National Tourism Recovery and Growth Strategy (NTRGS).

“The NTRGS is an initiative of His Excellency the President of The Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde Dr E.D Mnangagwa. For the campaign to achieve tangible results we have set multi-faceted strategic objectives.

“These objectives aim to foster a travel culture among our citizens, promote various clusters of tourism such as excursions, rural, sport and religious tourism thus unlocking the incredible potential of domestic tourism, hence boosting our economy.”

The minister said the campaign was running with a position statement “Holiday in Zimbabwe, Holiday At Home.”

“This is a powerful statement that reminds us of the joy and experience that awaits us right within our own country. Furthermore, our tagline ‘Every Journey Leads You Home’ encapsulates the idea that each exploration and adventure undertaken within Zimbabwe will lead us back to the heart and soul of our nation,” Rwodzi added.

Traditionally, Zimbabweans have used the Christmas and New Year holidays as an opportunity to visit loved ones, participate in family traditions, cultural activities, and experiencing the unique ambience of rural outposts.

Of course, others choose to explore the various tourism resorts our country has to offer.

“During this campaign, we encourage everyone to experience the magnificence that Zimbabwe has to offer through exploring our hidden gems of our local attractions, immersing yourself in the beauty of our flora and fauna, treating your taste buds to our sumptuous local cuisine, embracing the entertainment options available, be it sports, concerts or our vibrant nightlife,” Rwodzi said.

During the launch event, guests were treated to melodious music performed by the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) brass band.