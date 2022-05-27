Grace Mugabe drags former accountant to court over US$42k fraud 

Spread This News

By Paul Katanda

FORMER First Lady Grace Mugabe’s accountant was Thursday hauled to court answering to US$42 636 fraud.

Jabulani Cornerstone Dumbura (37) an employee at Grace Mugabe Foundation and manager at Highfield farm in Norton appeared before magistrate Yeukai Dzuda who granted him ZW$30 000 bail.

He will be back in court on June 30, 2022 for routine remand.

It is alleged that Dumbura stole money from his employer through auctions carried out by Ruby Auction when funds were supposed to go to Gushungo Holdings Private Limited.

Sometime in April 2022, informant Collins Matongo a police officer was assigned by the former First Lady to assist in monitoring activities at Highfield Farm where Dumbura was stationed.

It was established that from March 21, 2022 to April 14, 2022 Dumbura received US$11 045 from other staff members who had bought goods from the auction, and he failed to surrender the money to Gushungo Holdings.

Dumbura allegedly converted all that money to his own use.

He also allegedly stole three motor vehicles namely a Triton, two Nissan NP200 and a motor bike.

The court also heard that on April 28, 2022, Dumbura allegedly stole a water pump valued at US$3 000 from the auction yard at Highfield farm.

He then transported the pump to one Mutanga in Damofalls and covered his tracks by purporting that the pump had gone for repairs.

From a period extending from April 8, 2022 to May 11, 2022 Dumbura allegedly received US$17 991 from beef sales and converted it to own use.

Anesu Chirenje represented the State.