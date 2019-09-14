Grace to brave ED, family says not going into exile

When she had the longer end of the stick...Grace addressing a rally in 2017

By Robert Tapfumaneyi

LATE former President Robert Mugabe’s widow Grace Mugabe is not entertaining any plans to abandon the country and seek asylum elsewhere, a family spokesperson has said.

Grace fell out with the now President Emmerson Mnangagwa in 2016 when she mounted a fierce campaign against a bid by the then State Vice President to position himself for takeover from her husband.

The controversial first lady went to the lengths of harassing Mnangagwa in front of Zanu PF crowds, often accusing him of a plot to overthrow her husband.

Things came to a head when Mnangagwa, with military assistance, muscled his way to the country’s top job via a soft coup, causing panic and uncertainty within the former First Family.

Her G40 allies in former Ministers Jonathan Moyo, Saviour Kasukuwere, Patrick Zhuwao, among others, have since skipped the country amid claims Mnangagwa was out to revenge his harassment.

Circumstances, it would seem, could be changing in the absence of her once influential husband, seen as her shield from State harassment.

Asked if the Former First Lady was planning to go into exile, late Mugabe nephew and family spokesperson Leo Mugabe said Grace shall stay put.

“She will settle here, she is Zimbabwean, she has no reason to go anywhere, she will be at her house at Blue Roof, Mugabe told NewZimbabwe.com.

“I am sure she will start to do her normal work after the burial, that she has always been doing before at the farm and running the family business.”

Mugabe’s death has brought spotlight on Grace’s future after speculation that the family and assets could be at risk.

President Mnangagwa told a local radio station in June this year that Grace owns 16 farms.

“I know of a certain lady called Stop It (Grace) who owns 16 farms,” Mnangagwa said.