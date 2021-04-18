Graft Accused Chombo Challenges Remand

Spread This News











By Mary Taruvinga

FORMER Local Government minister Ignatius Chombo, who is facing several corruption charges, is challenging remand on his latest allegations arguing there was no formal complaint against him in the matter.

Chombo is accused of criminal abuse of office after he allegedly allocated himself more than 125 residential stands without authority during his time as a cabinet minister.

The former Zanu PF top official is also facing six charges of fraud.

On the criminal abuse of office charges, it is alleged he allegedly created a bank account in his name where housing cooperatives deposited money.

When he appeared in court Friday, Chombo, through his lawyer Lovemore Madhuku, argued that the people he is accused of having duped had no complaints against him.

The ex-minister challenged the State to provide the quantum of prejudice for the crime that was allegedly committed some 15 years ago.

Chombo told court that the bank account number cited by the State was in fact not his, adding that not a single housing cooperative was registered in his name.

He said he only had one property with title deeds in his name.

The former Zanu PF secretary for administration said he could not continue to be on remand when the State just relied on mere suspicion about his alleged misdeeds.

The matter was postponed to May 10, 2021 with the state expected to argue its position.