Graft Accused Chombo Granted Bail

By Mary Taruvinga

FORMER Local Government Minister Ignatius Chombo, who was arrested Monday, was Friday granted bail by a Harare magistrate after spending days in remand prison.

Chombo is facing one fraud count plus five criminal abuse of office charges.

According to the state, Chombo allegedly asked home-seekers to deposit varying sums of money for land purchases into his Chombo Housing Co-operative bank account.

He also allocated himself over 125 stands in Harare and parcelled out land through his companies – Comverol Enterprise, Cayford and Cavford in Carrick Creagh Farm in Harare without paying for the land.

However, Magistrate Stanford Mambanje granted him bail.

In his ruling, Mambanje said Chombo’s old bail conditions would apply to the present case. He also ruled that the accused continues to reside at his given address and report every fortnight to the nearest police station.

The next remand date is 12 March.