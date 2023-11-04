Grain storage facilities in bad state; Agric sector asks Treasury for considerable budget allocation

Spread This News

By Reason Razao | Senior Reporter

The majority of grain storage facilities across the country are dilapidated and require refurbishment, the Parliamentary portfolio committee on Land, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development has said.

Presenting outcomes from the stakeholder consultations at this year’s pre-budget seminar, held under the theme ‘Consolidating Economic Transformation’, in Mount Hampden, Thursday, Agriculture portfolio committee chairperson Felix Maburutse called on the government to provide a considerable budget allocation to allow the ministry to undertake renovations.

The Ministry of Finance and Investment Promotion allocated ZWL $ 2.8 trillion to the agriculture sector and its parastatal against the initial bid of ZWL $54.9 trillion for 2024.

“During the 2023 budget performance it was noted that most grain storage facilities across the country are not in a good state, as such, there is a need for refurbishment of these grain storage facilities.

“There is need for expenditure prioritisation within the Ministry by keeping ad hoc projects at a minimal hence allowing the ministry to live within its means,” Maburutse said.

The committee chairperson noted significant improvements in the utilisation of funds for dam construction and other projects.

“However, it is imperative for the Ministry to prioritise such projects as this will ensure the commencement of irrigation schemes thereby improving food security in the country.

“The Committee noted that Silo products are not available on the market. The Committee recommends that there is a need to fund silo foods so that its products can be found in all corners of Zimbabwe,” he added.

According to Maburutse, the Committee observed that farmers have challenges in accessing local and International markets to sell their produce.

“Agricultural Marketing Authority (AMA) should work tirelessly in helping farmers in carrying market research.

“The Committee noted that the Ministry seriously mobilised significant revenue through its various funds and it was channelled to the treasury. The Committee recommends that the Treasury should retain some of the funds to the Ministry.”

Maburutse urged that the government should mechanize Pfumvudza for improved yields by subsistence farmers while timely paying off growers.

“Farming is a business. Government should set aside funds for the payment of deliveries to farmers to curbside marketing.

“Capitalise AFC to support agriculture and strengthen capacity for extension services to improve support to farmers,” he underscored.