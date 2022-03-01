Man (65) Rapes Granddaughter (11) Several Times, Infects Her STI, Jailed 15 Years

Spread This News

By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

AN ELDERLY Chinhoyi man who was in the habit of waylaying his 11-year-old granddaughter en route from school and repeatedly raping her has been jailed for 15 years.

Toro Manga (65) of Fiona village, Chinhoyi was convicted of rape when he appeared before regional magistrate Ignatius Mugova at Chinhoyi Magistrate’s Courts.

The complainant is the accused person’s granddaughter and was a Grade 4 pupil at a local school during the time the offence was committed.

The court, led by Nyasha Sibesha, heard that sometime during the period extending from September to 30 November 2021, Manga would waylay the complainant as she walked home alone from school.

He would drag her into a bush and rape her before threatening to inflict harm if she disclosed the matter to anyone.

It was further averred in court that on November 2 last year, the complainant developed a rash on her genitals and informed her mother of the illness.

Following some investigations, the sexual abuse was exposed on December 7, leading to Manga’s arrest by the police.

The complainant was medically examined at the Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital where an affidavit confirming the sexual assault was compiled.