Granny (66) found with 288 kilogrammes of dagga in the house

By Staff Reporter

Mutare: A 66-year-old Sakubva woman was on Wednesday arrested after she was found in possession of 288 kilogrammes of dagga in her house.

Annah Muidauriwo, who was represented by Peter Makombe of Makombe and Associates, appeared before Magistrate Notbulgar Muchineripi facing charges of unlawful possession of dangerous drugs.

She pleaded not guilty to the charges, saying the room where the dagga was found, was rented by an unidentified tenant.

Muidauriwo was remanded out of custody on $100 bail to November 28, for trial. She was instructed to report once a week at Sakubva Police Station and not to interfere with State witnesses.

Prosecutors told the court that on November 11, at around midnight, police received a tip-off that Muidauriwo was in possession of dagga at her Sakubva residence.

Police went to investigate and discovered 288kgs of dagga hidden in a room, leading to her arrest. All the dagga was confiscated by police and was presented in court as exhibit.