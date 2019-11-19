Grant Flower gets Bangladesh Premier League coaching role

By Sports Reporter

FORMER Zimbabwe batsman Grant Flower has landed the head coaching job at the Bangladesh Premier League franchise the Rangpur Rangers ahead of this year’s edition of the Twenty20 cricket tournament which will be played from December 6 to January 11, 2020.

The 48 year-old former Zimbabwe national team opening batsman was confirmed as the new head coach of the franchise during the players’ draft for the upcoming edition of the popular tournament in Dhaka on Monday.

Flower will mentor the side which will be captained by Bangladesh pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman in addition to other top players such as West Indies rising star Shai Hope, Mohammad Nabi from Afghanistan and South-Africa-born English cricketer Cameron Delport.

The coaching assignment in the Bangladesh Premier League is Flower’s first senior coaching role since parting ways with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) at the end of of the World Cup in August to end his six year reign as batting coach of the Pakistan cricket team.

The Rangpur Rangers believe Flower’s lengthy spell as Pakistan batting coach and experience as a player will be invaluable in his new role in the BPL due to the knowledge of subcontinent conditions.

A veteran of 221 ODIs and 67 Tests for Zimbabwe during an international career that ran from 1992 to 2010, Flower was signed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in 2014 to a three-year contract. In 2017, the PCB retained Flower for further two years.

Prior to his move to Pakistan Flower previously served as batting coach for the Zimbabwe national cricket team for over three years starting from October 2010.

He applied for the Zimbabwe head coach position but lost out to Andy Waller before deciding to take the Pakistan role

Flower is one of the three foreign coaches who will lead teams in the upcoming BPL together with former South Africa coach Ottis Gibson and ex-England player Owais Shah.

Gibson will be coaching Comilla Warriors while Owais shah will be in charge of Rajshahi Royals

Barbados-born Gibson will be the most high profile of coaches in this year’s BPL for his experience in international coach. He has recently coached South Africa in this year’s World Cup but his performance was not up to the mark and his contract has not renewed. He also served as the bowling coach of England.