Grant Flower sacked as Pakistan batting coach

FORMER Zimbabwe national cricket team batsman Grant Flower finally ended his six year stint as Pakistan batting coach on Wednesday after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decided not to renew his contract.

PCB announced it had ended its association with the long serving Flower along with head coach Mickey Arthur, bowling coach Azhar Mahmood and fitness trainer Grant Luden.

The decision comes following a review process undertaken in the aftermath of the World Cup, where Pakistan failed to reach the semi-finals.

“The PCB Cricket Committee, which met on Friday, were unanimous in their recommendations for the change,” PCB said in a statement. “The recommendations were forwarded and discussed with the PCB chairman Ehsan Mani.”

Flower, 48, the younger brother of former England coach Andy, was in his sixth year as batting coach of the Pakistan cricket team.

His departure, meanwhile, means Pakistan have let go of the longest-serving member of the coaching staff. Flower, who according to reports was willing to continue, was appointed in May 2014, and it was during this time that current Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed emerged as Pakistan’s No. 1 wicketkeeper-batsman in Test cricket, and players like Babar, Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman all broke through.

The highest point for the team, was winning the Champions Trophy in 2017, when everything came together brilliantly.

A veteran of 221 ODIs and 67 Tests for Zimbabwe during an international career that ran from 1992 to 2010, Flower was signed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in 2014 to a three-year contract. In 2017, the PCB retained Flower for further two years.

Prior to his move to Pakistan Flower previously served as batting coach for the Zimbabwe national cricket team for over three years starting from October 2010.

He applied for the Zimbabwe head coach position but lost out to Andy Waller before deciding to take the Pakistan role.