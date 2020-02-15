‘Green Bombers’ Want Zanu PF Youths To Fight Corruption, Not ‘Fatten’ Pockets

By Robert Tapfumaneyi

FORMER National Youth Services (NYS) graduates have urged their colleagues in the Zanu PF youth league to remain focused and not be abused by the rich only for personal gains.

This was announced by the Zimbabwe National Youth Service Graduates Association chairperson, Abson Madusise at a press conference convened at the Zanu PF headquarters in Harare Friday.

He said party youths with grievances must follow party procedures to air their complaints.

Madusise’s message seemed to have been targeted at suspended Zanu PF youth league deputy secretary, Lewis Matutu and Godfrey Tsenengamu, who last week shocked the party leadership by claiming three top business leaders who are allies of President Emmerson Mnangagwa and senior party officials were running cartels that had brought the country’s economy on its knees.

“Zanu PF youth affiliate organisations do not tolerate corruption whatsoever, therefore, anyone with information implicating anyone in corrupt acts should approach the police and ZACC (Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission) so that the long arm of the law catches up with the culprits,” said Madusise.

“We, therefore, hereby, reemphasise that the party cadres especially the youths must stand guided by the values and ethos of the revolutionary party which include discipline at all levels, within the rank and file when conducting business that relates to our beloved party, Zanu PF. Those who hold influential positions must show maturity to maintain our dignity on the face of our nation.”

Madusise urged all institutions mandated to deal with corruption to be truthful, genuine and honest while investigating on graft crimes.

The NYS members were infamous in the 2000s when they were allegedly used as storm-troopers by the Zanu PF led government to cause terror in rural communities.

However, the programme was disbanded in 2018 after the fall of the now late President Robert Mugabe.