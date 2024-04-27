Green Fuel FC fire coach Rodwell Dhlakama

Spread This News

Green Fuel on Friday became the first club to fire a coach this season after it relieved team head coach Rodwell Dhlakama of his duties.

Dhlakama was shown the exit door together with his assistant coach Darlington Dodo as they seem to be far from achieving the team’s target for the season.

In February, club chairman Fredson Moyo openly told the media that their target for 2024 season is to make it into the top six.

With eight games played so far, Dhlakama had recorded two wins, three draws and three defeats, leaving the side on position 12 with nine points.

In a press statement released by the club, Dhlakama is going on conditions of delivering poor results with club.

“The mutual separation is with immediate effect and has been influenced by the team’s poor performance so far in the 2024 season,” said Green Fuel on why they have fired Dhlakama.

Dhlakama was fired at the back of a 3-0 defeat against CAPS United at Rufaro Stadium on Thursday.

Green Fuel was one of the busiest teams during pre-season as coach Dhlakama made a number of additions to his team, amongst those was Anelka Chiwandire Orapa United in Botswana, Adrian Silla from CAPS United, Tinotenda Meke from Cranborne Bullets and others.

Meanwhile, team’s goalkeepers coach Innocent Chogugudza will temporarily take charge of the team as they source for a new coach.

“Goalkeepers coach Innocent Chogugudza will be the new coach in the interim.

“The new technical team will be announced in due course,” further stated Green Fuel.

Chogugudza’s first game in charge of the team will be on Sunday when they play ZPC Kariba at Nyamhunga Stadium.