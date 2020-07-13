Grieving Chamisa Appoints Welshman Ncube Acting President

Spread This News











By Bulawayo Correspondent

MDC Alliance President Nelson Chamisa has appointed co-vice president, Welshman Ncube as party’s acting president.

Chamisa lost his mother last week after she collapsed in her vegetable garden in Gutu, Masvingo.

In a statement, Chamisa’s spokesperson Nkululeko Sibanda said the appointment of Ncube, as acting president, was with immediate effect.

“The President of the MDC Alliance Advocate Nelson Chamisa has with immediate effect appointed Vice President Professor Welshman Ncube to act as President,” he said.

“The appointment is in line with the rotational acting appointments of the office. Prof Ncube will act as President till advised otherwise.”

Sibanda confirmed to NewZimbabwe.com that Chamisa was still mourning his mother hence the appointment of Ncube.

“He is still mourning,” said Sibanda.