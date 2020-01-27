Group assisting disadvantaged boys further their education

By Mbekezeli Ncube

A BULAWAYO based non-profit-making institution, Reaching Out Charity Organisation (ROCO) is running an initiative that will see economically disadvantaged boys in Bulawayo further their education.

For now, 15 boys are being catered for in a scheme that started last year targeting boys of ages ranging from 16 to 23 years.

The campaign, dubbed, Boychild #EducationDrive, was formed with the intention of taking off the streets, boys who were failing to further their secondary education due to economic challenges.

The organisation pays fees and buys stationery for beneficiaries.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, ROCO’s Public Relations Officer, Vincent Khumalo said they chose to focus on boys because they also faced the same challenges experienced by girls who have many organisations pursuing their course.

“We are focusing on the boychild because we felt we had to fill in the gap that had been left unchecked through the advocacy for social equality and equal opportunities for both genders. Many other organisations out there are focusing on the girlchild at the expense of the boychild,” said Khumalo.

ROCO has, over the years, helped less fortunate children in Bulawayo proceed with their education.

They usually visit children’s homes where they go there to donate food, clothing and stationery to the orphans.

Khumalo also indicated the campaign was growing bigger and they want to partner with some schools which will be enrolling the beneficiaries.

“We are on a mission to sit down with some local school authorities and come up with some agreements so that we take our students to such a school,” he said.

Khumalo also said applications were still open for every less privileged boy in Bulawayo who wanted to further their education.

“Those interested must come to our offices with their National Identification Cards, application letter and we will do a follow up to acquire transparency or and then we decide if they suit our needs or not,” Khumalo said.

ROCO offices are located in Bulawayo between First Avenue and Connaught Avenue.