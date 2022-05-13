GRUESOME: Self-styled prophet ties juvenile to a tree, rapes her at shrine

Spread This News

By Paul Katanda

A self-styled apostolic sect prophet appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court for rape after he allegedly sexually abused a juvenile congregant at his shrine.

Nyararai Gumindoga (25), of Damafalls, appeared before Harare Magistrate Yeukai Dzuda and was not asked to plead.

He was advised to approach the High Court for a bail application due to the severity of allegations against him.

Gumindoga will be back in court on May 25, 2022 for his routine remand.

It is alleged that on May 10 2022 at Damafalls Industrial Area, Ruwa, Gumindoga, who is a member of an apostolic sect, pretended to administer prayer sessions together with the minor.

Court papers show that Gumindoga tied the legs of the teenager and lifted her to a red cloth which was at the sect as part of the prayer session.

The court heard that Gumindoga allegedly removed the juveniles clothes and had raped her.

After the incident, the girl reported the matter to the police, leading to Gumindoga’s arrest.

Anesu Chirenje represented the state.