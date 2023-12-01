Guard killed by elephants at Chinese owned Chaba Mine

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

The Zimbabwe Security Guards Union (ZISEGU) has expressed disdain over the death of a 30 year old security guard after he was attacked by elephants while guarding a broken down crane at the Chinese owned Chaba Mine.

The country’s leading security guards workers group Wednesday reported that the late Lydia Dube (30) was tasked to watch over the broken down crane without adequate protection.

ZISEGU is now demanding answers from the Hwange based miner on the circumstances around the labour violations.

“The deployment of the security guard to an animal-infested area without proper protection equipment constitutes a clear violation of labor laws in Zimbabwe. Employers have a legal and moral obligation to ensure the safety of their employees in the workplace.

“The failure of Chaba Mine to provide adequate protection for its workers is not only a breach of labor regulations but also a grave injustice that has resulted in the loss of a valuable life,” said ZISEGU.

The union said the consequences of Chaba Mine’s negligence have been devastating, leading to the untimely death of a dedicated security guard, who was a breadwinner and mother.

ZISEGU said the tragic incident has not only caused immense grief and suffering but has also sent shockwaves through the entire security industry immediately serving as a stark reminder of the urgent need for stringent enforcement of labour laws and regulations.

The workers group implored relevant authorities in Zimbabwe to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the security guard at Chaba Mine.

“Those found responsible for neglecting their duty to ensure the safety of workers must be held accountable for their actions. Justice must be served, and measures must be implemented to prevent similar incidents from happening again,” added ZISEGU.