Guards nabbed for stealing from cars they were looking after

Spread This News











By Masvingo Correspondent

Masvingo: Two security guards have been ordered to perform both community service as well as pay fines for stealing from vehicles which they were employed to guard at the Vehicle Inspection Depot.

Silas Choga (30), of Mutsauri Village, Chief Nhema, Zaka, was ordered to perform 174 hours of community service at Sarawapata Secondary School in place of spending five months in prison.

This after Masvingo magistrate, Mbonisi Ndlovu initially sentenced him to eight months but conditionally suspended three months of the jail term for five years.

His accomplice, Beloved Magandure (20), of Village 3, Southdale Farm, Chartsworth, Gutu, was fined $600 or alternatively 60 days in prison with an additional three month’s wholly suspended for five years.

The two were employed by Zimcan Security Company and posted to guard the VID premises on the night of June 14 when they connived and stole two spare wheels worth US$260 from vehicles that were parked within the yard.

The stolen items included a size 14 complete wheel from a Honda Fit and one size 16 complete wheel from a Nissan Atlas

Choga and Magandure were apprehended by Grey Gwite, another security guard manning a neighbouring premise who took them to Chikato Police Station after he caught them trying to escape with the wheels.

Malvern Mapako prosecuted.