Guinea Reach Last 16 Despite Losing To Zimbabwe

GUINEA reached the last 16 at the Africa Cup of Nations despite losing their final Group B match 2-1 against already-eliminated Zimbabwe.

The West Africans finished second in the table, ahead of Malawi on head-to-head record after the Flames drew 0-0 with Senegal.

Knowledge Musona’s downward header and Kudakwashe Mahachi’s low strike put Zimbabwe two up at half-time.

Naby Keita replied with a stunning goal for Guinea in a low-key encounter.

The match in Yaounde saw Rwanda’s Salima Mukansanga make history by becoming the first woman to referee a Nations Cup game.