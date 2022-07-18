GUKURAHUNDI 2 WORRY: Activists say ‘large arms shipment’ claim an excuse to deploy military in Matebeleland

Spread This News

By Bulawayo Correspondent

President Emmerson Mnangagwa may be planning to launch a fresh genocide in Matabeleland following reports that security operatives seized a large shipment of weapons at West Nicholson in Matabeleland South Province, activists have claimed.

Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) accused the State of causing publication of a story claiming weapons had been seized.

The Daily Mirror last week reported that state security operatives in Matebeleland South had intercepted three trucks carrying six containers, some with AK47 rifles, rocket launchers, grenades and other explosives hidden under tiles.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has since issued a statement dismissing the report as fake news.

Even so, MRP president Mqondisi Moyo, insisted that the story was a deliberate ploy by the government to justify deployment of soldiers in Matebeleland to crack down on his party in a way reminiscent of the infamous Gukurahundi atrocities.

“The first question is why did ZRP take more than three days to respond to these allegations by the Daily Mirror? Certainly these are serious allegations which border on state security,” Moyo told NewZimbabwe.com.

“As MRP, we are convinced that the motive behind this story, as police say they want to establish, is to unleash another Gukurahundi genocide to the people of Matebeleland and Midlands, alias Mthwakazi.

“One wonders why the so-called fake news was not created in Mashonaland Province. This is clearly history repeating itself,” said Moyo.

The MRP president said it was also curious that the report came at a time when President Mnangagwa has escalated attacks on the party.

While addressing Zanu PF supporters at Chaminuka Primary School in St. Marys in Chitungwiza two months ago, Mnangagwa launched a vicious and unprovoked tongue lashing at MRP and its president for advancing cessationist agenda.

Mnangagwa has also repeated similar threats in recent weeks while addressing party supporters in Gweru and Marondera respectively.

“This incident is reminiscent of the early 1980s when the Zimbabwean government announced what it termed ‘a discovery of arms caches’ in Zapu properties, alleging that they belonged to Zapu/Zipra. ? I have no doubt that the location of the ‘interception’ carries significance,” said Moyo.

“Just like the so-called arms caches were ‘discovered’ in Zapu properties in Mthwakazi in order to find ground to massacre Mthwakazi people, West Nicholson may be strategically positioned to repeat the 1980’s Mthwakazi extermination strategy.”