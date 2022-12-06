Gumbo fired at Botswana club Sua Flamingoes  

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

FORMER Zimbabwe Warriors coach Rahman Gumbo has been shown the exit door at Botswana Premiership side, Sua Flamingoes, following a string of poor results.

Sua Flamingoes, who are in their second season in the top-flight league, announced Gumbo’s sacking in a statement on Tuesday.

Gumbo’s future has been a subject of speculation after Sua Flamingoes slumped to second from the bottom on the log standings, with just three points from a possible 18 after last weekend’s 3-2 defeat to Eleven Angels.

The club’s leadership finally made the decision to sever ties with the experienced Zimbabwean gaffer.

“Sua Flamingoes FC informs its valued supporters, stakeholders, the media and the entire football fraternity that it has amicably parted ways with its Head Coach Mr Rahman Allen Gumbo with immediate effect,” read the statement released by Sua Flamingoes on Tuesday.

“The team takes this opportunity to thank Coach Gumbo who immensely contributed to the growth of the team, leading them to a top eight finish in our maiden season in the elite league,” reads the club’s statement.

Kopane Phakedi has been appointed to the position of interim coach while Serbian Nikola Kavazovic who is expected in Botswana today, is set to replace Gumbo on a full-time basis.

Sua Flamingoes is home to four Zimbabwean players, Mcebisi Moyo, Dominic Chungwa, Cleopas Dube and Tendayi Nyumasi.

Pressure had been mounting on Gumbo, who had lost five of the six 2022/23 championship matches, with the only win of the season registered on match day three when they edged Morupole Wanderers 1-0.

Gumbo has previously coached some of the top teams in that country such as Gaborone United, Mochudi Centre Chiefs and Township Rollers, who he led to the championship in 2010.

Gumbo’s last local top-flight job was in the domestic Castle Lager Premiership with the relegated Gweru-based die TelOne in 2019 while he has also had stints with Highlanders, CAPS United, FC Platinum, Chicken Inn and other clubs in South Africa and Malawi.