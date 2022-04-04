Gun-Toting Gang Steal US$16k From Redan

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A FIVE-MAN armed robbery gang pounced at a Redan Petroleum Service Station in Mutoko, Mashonaland East, and made off with over US$16 000.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is now investigating the incident which occurred on Friday night.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“The ZRP is investigating a robbery case which occurred on April 1, 2022 at about 2030 hours, in Mutoko where five unknown suspects who were armed with three unidentified pistols, a shotgun and a machete, attacked seven Redan Petroleum employees at a house in Low Density, Mutoko,” Nyathi said.

“The suspects tied the complainants with a rope and threatened to kill them while demanding cash. They stole eight cellphones, a canon camera and US$105 cash, before force-marching one of the complainants to Redan Petroleum offices, where they stole US$16 000 cash,” he said.

There has of late been an unprecedent increase in armed robbery cases in the country, some of which involving serving and retired members of the military and police.