Guti was more patriotic than many Zimbabweans says Apostolic Christian council; calls for national hero status 

By Darlington Gatsi

AN umbrella body of churches has written to the government seeking conferment of national hero status for Zimbabwe Assemblies of God Africa (ZAOGA) founder Ezekiel Guti whom they said “contributed to the independence of Zimbabwe”.

Guti passed away Wednesday “peacefully”, according to the church leadership at the age of 100.

The centenarian is renowned for founding ZAOGA which has a plethora of branches worldwide.

He had more than eight decades in the religious trenches.

It is his legacy that Apostolic Christian Council of Zimbabwe (ACCZ) leader Johannes Ndanga says deserves recognition of highest conferment in Zimbabwe.

“ZAOGA is in over 140 countries and has been raising the Zimbabwean Flag high. In terms of his contribution toward peace, unity and ambassadorship on the global level, we view him as an influential leader who brought together a lot of people to worship in Christianity. We hereby propose that he be awarded the National Hero status as a step toward uniting the people of Zimbabwe during this critical time,” said Ndanga.

Beyond the church pulpit the cleric established Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti (ZEGU) and Mbuya Dorcas Hospital in Harare.

His church, ZAOGA, has since declared 30 days of mourning.

He was also among men of cloth that tried in vain to bring political nemesis, Nelson Chamisa and Mnangagwa to the negotiating table after disputed 2018 elections.

Guti’s death has led to an outpouring of condolence messages from across the board with the Presidency also jumping in.

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga hailed Guti for being one of the leaders that prayed for his government.

“Not only did he turn many souls to God, but he passionately prayed for the country’s leadership, national healing and prosperity for the people.

“Through his anointing and inspiration, many other great leaders in all spheres of life, in addition to Apostles, have emerged. Apostle Guti’s works were not only confined to the church but he was a true servant of God, who built the state-of-the-art Mbuya Dorcas Hospital, Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University, Dress Making Centre, numerous Bible colleges and churches across the world,” reads his condolence message.