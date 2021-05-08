Gutu Appointed NPRC Commissioner

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

FORMER MDC-T Vice President Obert Gutu, who recently joined Zanu PF as an ordinary card-carrying member, was Friday sworn in by President Emmerson as a National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) at the State House.

Five other new commissioners were sworn together with Gutu and will serve under Justice Selo Nare, the NPRC chairperson.

The other commissioners are; Donwell Dube, Tinashe Rukuni, Reverend Chiropafadzo Moyo of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Zimbabwe, former deputy police commissioner-general Josephine Shambare, and Nomaqhawe Gwere.

The commissioners are appointed on a five-year term, renewable for a second term.

Two other commissioners, Lillian Chigwedere and Golden Chekenyere who were retained to serve for another five-year term.

“This a replacement of vacancies within the Commission, it means that our thrust is to unite the nation, peace-building and ensuring that in our communities that agenda is carried out,” Mnangagwa said.

“The previous Commission term expired and we hope that they continue with the good work that was done by the previous commission to ensure that as a nation we achieve that united position that we seek.”

The NPRC’s objectives are to promote human rights and democracy, constitutionalism and transparency and accountability of public institutions.

Under Justice Nare, the commission is currently pushing for dialogue over the emotive state-sponsored Gukurahundi massacres, which saw over 20 000 people being killed in the Matabeleland region.

However, not much progress has been achieved in healing the victims and their families and communities.