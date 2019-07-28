Gutu shines for Dynamos as Rhinos gore FC Platinum

By Sports Reporter

MIDFIELDER Archford Gutu scored the all the all-important goal in only his second appearance since his return to Dynamos as the fading giants secured a hard fought 1-0 victory over Harare City at Rufaro Stadium yesterday.

The 25 year-old star who recently returned home from a spell in Sweden was the hero for Dynamos after expertly curling 33rd minute free kick.

Dynamos were however made to work for the three points as they survived a second half onslaught from Harare City, who finished the match with ten-men after captain Marshall Machazane was shown red for dangerous play deep into stoppage time.

The win lifted Dynamos into the top five on the log standings for the first time since the opening day of the league race going into today’s fixtures.

Although Gutu’s goal was crucial in DeMbare’s win the club’s the best player on the day was their stand-in captain of the Godfrey Mukambi as he produced a brilliant in defensive display which even earned him praises from the Harare coach Mark Mathe.

“We used a lot of width, a lot of speed, a lot of guile in our play but credit to them they defended very well especially Godfrey Mukambi this underrated defender from Dynamos. I think he defended very I have to be honest although my team lost,” Mathe told reporters.

“I must hasten to say in am very disappointed (with the result). Football has got its own injustices at time. But I pray to God that I will still be here working on the team the wins will come,” he added.

Dynamos coach Tonderayi Ndiraya was delighted that his charges were able to maintain the momentum from last week’s entertaining big Harare derby.

“I am very satisfied with the result. Last week I said it was a great start after the edition of the new players we have got now. I am really happy with how they are applying themselves I think they have stabilised the team,” Ndiraya said.

“We had a good performance last week. That performance gave us hope that there is something which is happening and today was testimony of that,” he added.

Elsewhere, FC Platinum’s title charge suffered a blow as they lost to army side Black Rhinos at the National Sports Stadium.

Winger Edgar Chigiji scored the all-important goal of the match as FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza’s absence from the dugout was strongly felt.

In the other match at Mandava Stadium, former Dynamos star Denver Mukamba rose from the bench on his debut to rescue precious point for Chapungu as they fought back to secure a one-all draw against Manica Diamonds ended 1-1.

Premier Soccer League results and fixtures

Yesterday: Chapungu 1-1 Manica Diamonds, Black Rhinos 1-0 FC Platinum, Harare City 0-1 Dynamos

Today: Mushowani Stars v ZPC Kariba (Trojan), CAPS United v Ngezi Platinum Stars (National Sports Stadium), Hwange v TelOne (Colliery)

*Postponed Matches: Chicken Inn v Herentals (Luveve Stadium), Bulawayo Chiefs v Highlanders (Barbourfields), Triangle United v Yadah (Gibbo).