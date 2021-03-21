Gutu ZESA Depot Grounded, Relies On Outsiders For Transport

Spread This News











By Tonderai Saharo

THE Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA)’s Gutu depot has been forced to operate through sympathy from well-wishers who are now transporting the parastatal’s workforce for major repairs and maintenance on equipment around the district.

The depot has no standby vehicles to attend to do the business.

This has resulted in Gutu going for some days without electricity.

The unavailability of power in places around the district also resulted in taps going dry as ZINWA found itself with no power to both treat and pump water to Gutu Town residents.

It however took the intervention of Gutu Rural District Council which provided transport for the power utility to attend to its mechanical faults.

The local authority had to act after the Gutu United Residents and Ratepayers Association (GURRA) had threatened demonstrations in the town over the unavailability of power.

“ZETDC Gutu Depot had remained subdued, not attending to faults due lack of vehicles.

“Gutu residents have endured 3 days without power and had threatened to conduct a peaceful demonstration at the ZESA offices.

“Gurra engaged council to come to the rescue.

“It’s very surprising how can ZETDC operate without a standby vehicle to attend to faults especially during this rainy season.

“They are now relying on vehicles from well-wishers,” GURRA coordinator Lloyd Mupdudze told Newzimbabwe.com this past week.

Thomas Mafara, the depot manager referred all questions to the Group Stakeholders Relations manager Prisca Utete who had not responded to questions sent to her by time of writing.