Gutu’s Exit ‘Good Riddance’ – MDC-T Youths

By Bulawayo Correspondent

YOUTHS in the Thokozani Khupe led MDC-T have described as “good riddance”, the announcement made Saturday by Obert Gutu that he was resigning as the Vice President of the party with immediate effect.

MDC–T national youth spokesperson, Alfred Dzirutwe also claimed that Gutu was now a member of Zanu PF and had since ceased to be a leader in the MDC–T.

The politician announced that he was resigning for “personal and private reasons”.

“Obert Gutu was now just a Vice-President by title, otherwise he was now part of a Zanu PF faction which has no care about people’s suffering. I feel vindicated as just a month ago, I issued a statement about his behaviour which was reminiscent of Zanu PF’s behaviour,” said Dzirutwe.

The party’s youth spokesperson also accused the former Deputy Justice Minister of lacking leadership qualities.

“He always showed signs that he lacked leadership qualities. I think his departure is good riddance and we hope who ever ascends to that post will be young, mature and astute. Zimbabwe now needs focused persons who are keen on finding a solution to the current economic and political fiasco,” added Dzirutwe.

Gutu has on several occasions clashed with the party’s youths.

Last year, the youths blasted him for apparently celebrating, on Twitter, the brutalisation of MDC Alliance supporters by the police.

Also last year, the youths openly defied Gutu after he called on the party’s supporters to participate in the government’s organised countrywide anti-sanctions marches.

Party youths felt the the anti-sanctions crusade was useless and a gimmick by Zanu PF to divert attention from government’s mismanagement of the country.

Asked for comment on his Zanu PF status, Gutu described this as a mere rumour.