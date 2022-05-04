Gvt applauds improved Zinara efficiency

Spread This News

By Thandiwe Garusa

GOVERNMENT has applauded the Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (Zinara) for its improved service but urged the parastatal to work towards decongesting tollgates.

This was said by Transport and Infrastrucrual Development deputy minister Mike Madiro in his address to the Zinara Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Harare Wednesday.

“I am happy to say that this AGM comes at a time when Zinara has made notable progress in aligning its mandate with the provisions of the law. We have noticed improved disbursements being made to road authorities through the periodical publications being made on these disbursements. This level of transparency including publication of your audited accounts is testimony of improved efficiency by Zinara. A good reputation is key to gain public confidence in your operations,” Madiro said.

“I challenge Zinara to be innovative especially towards a more technology centric operation. One key area is the need to have a sustainable tollgate de-congestion management system at our tollgates,” he said.

“This will also go a long way in improving the revenue in flows as leakage will also be minimised. We continue to call for good governance and compliance to the public entities’ corporate governance act in all our state institutions.”

Zinara board chair George Manyaya also said Zinara was in the process of rebranding for a better future.

“This year marks our 21st anniversary, an age where there must be maturity and responsibility. Admittedly, our teenage years were not that good riddled with several experimental expeditions. As a board we have set ourselves a target to rebrand the organisation and make it stronger for the future,” Manyaya said.