Gvt Bars Children From Attending Church

By Kenneth Matimaire

GOVERNMENT has advised religious congregations not to allow minors to attend church services.

The development comes at a time government eased lockdown, Level 4 where it, inter alia, opened churches to vaccinated members.

Government further went on to lower the age limit of eligible persons to be vaccinated to 14 years from 18 years.

However, there is confusion among church goers as to whether minors can attend services.

Most parents and guardians have been taking children below the minimum age of vaccination to attend services as the SI has been subject to varying interpretations.

Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa said only fully vaccinated members were allowed to attend church.

“Statutory Instrument clearly talks to allowing fully vaccinated people in church,” said Mutsvangwa when reached for comment.

Police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said: “We enforce what the Cabinet has instructed or prescribed.”

Technically, this means that all children below the age of 14 years cannot attend church services – a situation that has not gone down well with most church going parents.

Most parents who spoke to New Zimbabwe.com said it defies logic for parents or guardians to attend church services in the absence of their children.

“I don’t think that this will work, especially for me or any other parent for that matter,” said Locadia San’anza.

“You cannot open up a family constituted institution like the church to parents only. This probably works within the workplaces but not the church,” said San’anza.

Another church goer, Evans Momberume said the regulation contravenes Biblical doctrine where Jesus Christ spoke against the forbidding of children to come to him and the kingdom of God in Mathew Chapter 19, Verse 14.

“What we are now seeing is in clear violation of our faith and religion, which are not only Biblically rooted but also provided for in the Constitution. We are slowly allowing politicians to choose who should and should not attend church.

“Such violations should not go unchallenged,” said Momberume.

“Politicians who are making these decisions have not compelled their party members to be vaccinated but they choose to bully the church,” said another irate church goer, Lameck Mutezo.

Several other members said they will continue to attend online church services as they cannot afford to have their children segregated on matters of faith.

Most congregations have been making use of home worship, televangelism or conducting church services on social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook and online platforms such as Zoom following the advent of Covid-19.

“It’s better to continue with online services because I’m thriving to be saved together with my family. Besides people make up a church and not the building structure,” said Theresa Moyana.