Govt hits back at US’s criticism over pre-trial detentions, accuses diplomat of patronizing behavior

By Staff Reporter

IN a stinging rebuke, Ministry of Information permanent secretary, Nick Mangwana has accused the United States of America (USA) Embassy of condescending, urging the diplomatic mission to focus on strengthening bilateral relations instead of interfering in the country’s domestic affairs.

Mangwana was responding to a recent statement issued by the US embassy expressing concern over the pre-trial detention and delay of political prisoners.

He said that Zimbabweans were capable of resolving their problems and did not need the US to tell them what to do.

“You are in this country to strengthen Zimbabwe-US relations, and not to be condescending and pontificating anti-Zimbabwe activists. You have a former President going through what others think is persecution through lawfare, we have our opinions but respectfully keep them to ourselves.

“You have many black people in your prisons undergoing pre-trial incarcerations, we keep our views to ourselves. Please accord others the same courtesies they accord you, and stop patronizing us,” said Nick Mangwana on X ( formerly Twitter).

Zimbabwe and USA have been at odds for many years, with the US accusing Zimbabwe of being a repressive dictatorship.

The President Emmerson Mnangagwa-led government has been accused of repressing dissenting voices since replacing long-time ruler Robert Mugabe in a military-assisted takeover.

Several activists have been detained in prison awaiting trial with former CCC legislator Job Sikhala clocking more than a year behind bars.