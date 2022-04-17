Gvt scraps fees for national IDs

Spread This News

By Lisa Nyanhongo

NATIONAL identity documents and birth certificates are now being issues for free after government scrapped the payment of fees for the critical documents during the on-going mobile registration blitz.

This was announced by Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage minister Kazembe Kazembe.

The national mobile registration exercise started on April 1 and is scheduled to continue until September 30.

The exercise is meant to help clear the backlog caused by Covid-19 period pandemic during which issuance of the documents froze because of lockdowns.

Kazembe said the removal of fees was meant to ensure that no one is excluded.

He said the free registration regime comes into effect immediately.

“In addition to waiver of fees, cabinet has also approved relaxation of registration requirements and this is with immediate effect,” Kazembe said.

“Provincial and district registrars together with team leaders have been instructed to attend to every person and ensure that they are offered the services they require,” he said.

“In line with His Excellency , the President E.D Mnangagwa mantra that no-one and no place is left behind, I encourage fellow citizens to take advantage of this opportunity and ensure that everyone is registered,” said Kazembe.