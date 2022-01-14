Gvt Threatens To Blacklist Road Contractors For Substandard Work

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

TRANSPORT and Infrastructural Development minister Felix Mhona says government will soon blacklist some of the companies hired to refurbish the country’s dilapidated roads after their work failed to meet expected standards.

There has been an outcry over the poor workmanship by some of the contractors, with the roads they worked on developing cracks and potholes just weeks after completion.

“We don’t want a scenario were we say we are rehabilitating roads then at the end of the day we are left with shoddy works. When we tap into tap into the fiscus we need to be accountable to the people of Zimbabwe,” Mona said.

“When we say we have taken over roads what it means is that the Ministry will oversee the rehabilitation program. We have statutes to support this if you look at the Roads Act Statute 18 it talks about the powers vested in the Minister of Transport. But here we are talking about a declaration made by the President that we are in a State of Disaster and that what we want is to rehabilitate roads. So we have a clear mandate of what we are doing as a ministry taking over roads from the local authorities,” he said.

“This is high time were we are going to blacklist contractors who are not performing. We cannot continue giving work to contractors who underperform and at the end of the day there is nothing to show of it,” he said.

“We emphasise the symbiotic relationship between government and local authorities. This is no time for politicking or political grandstanding what we want to do is serve the people of Zimbabwe. We might have our different political persuasions. But what takes precedence is to serve,” he said.