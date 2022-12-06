Gwanda based author bemoans piracy as he launches his second book

Spread This News

By Bulawayo Correspondent

A Gwanda based author, Christopher Tsepang Ncube, has published his second novel entitled Ngangingazi (I never knew).

His first book, Phakathi Kwelitshe Lembokodo is being used as a set book at “A” level.

Speaking at the launch of the book at the Bulawayo Media Centre Sunday, Ncube said Ngangingazi brings up issues of domestic violence in families.

“The novel highlights the importance of family members applying their perspicacity in dealing with problematic issues that they encounter.

“Furthermore, the book touches on nefarious acts that are committed by people the community trusts. Such criminals use hocus-pocus methods to cheat people,” said Ncube.

The author said he started writing books whilst he was still a teenager.

“Writing has always been one of those things that I liked while I was a young boy. I feel challenged to write novels mainly to preserve our local languages. There are of course a lot of challenges that we encounter as authors, but that will not stop us from writing,” he said.

He cited piracy as one of the major challenges affecting book writers.

“As authors, we are losing a lot of revenue through piracy. The government should do something to protect our work. I would also like to encourage our kids in our communities to write books,” he added.

The book publishing was sponsored by Lumelang Batho Milling Company.