Gwanda mining consultant Thompson faces more charges

By Staff Reporter

THE trial of Dave Thompson, a mining consultant accused of intimidation, was deferred Tuesday to give the State more time to formulate additional charges.

Thompson was detained by police earlier this month after being charged with pointing a gun at a property assessor.

He appeared before a Gwanda Magistrate in and was subsequently granted bail pending trial.

Thompson had been scheduled to return to court on February 15 however, State delayed the case to a later period to give the prosecution time to craft a fresh criminal insult allegation against him.

The court case was brought about by allegations that Thompson had threatened to shoot property assessors who were inspecting a property where he was resident.

The second charge stems from an accusation that Thompson used a racial slur to offend and degrade Tafadzwa Bondoro calling him a baboon.

The reclusive mining mogul has previously owned and operated a mining enterprise in Matabeleland South. Bondoro reported the incident to the police.

“On November 26, 2022, Kevin Satiya and I approached the D Thompson residence gate and I rang the bell,” said Bondoro.

“A male person appeared from the outside and asked how he could assist. l asked if we could see Thompson. The attendant entered the property through the gate into the residence.

“Thompson came down to the gate from his front door and identified himself. He was holding a rifle. He said ‘l came with this because l was told there are ‘baboons’ by the gate that is why l am here with this rifle in hand.’

“Thompson’s use of the word ‘baboons’ and the tone of his voice made it absolutely clear to us what he meant – a racial slur. I felt insulted and degraded as a result of this word.

“Thompson then asked if there was a problem. I responded that there was no problem at all. He then asked how he could help us. I advised him that we were from F&T (Vubachikwe mine) and wished to ask what time would be convenient for Rawson, a firm of professional property appraisers, to complete a property evaluation of the stand as it was part of F&T’s real estate holdings in Gwanda.

“Mr Thompson then responded: ‘You should never worry about this property it is on a long lease agreement, you can go to any other property but not this one and Fenton’s property.’

“He then said we shouldn’t bother coming back at his place ‘or else,’ he then shook his rifle looking at it and then looked at us in a way that was clearly saying ‘he will shoot us.’ As a result of Mr Dave Thompson’ actions we felt and believed our lives were at risk and we hurriedly departed. I was very unnerved and felt fear for my physical well-being and my life. Kevin was in a state of shock and completely traumatized. Mr Dave Thompson did not have any right to act in the manner he did.”