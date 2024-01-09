Gwanda VID to tighten rules, regulations on passenger public service vehicles and heavy trucks:

Spread This News

By Anna Chibamu

THE Gwanda Provincial Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) will this January implement and enforce Statutory Instrument (SI) 118 of 2023 which compels passenger public service vehicles and heavy trucks to be compliant with speed limiting and monitoring devices.

In a memo, the VID said all passenger public service vehicles and heavy trucks with a net mass of 4 600kgs and above must comply with the SI provisions.

“The above-stated vehicles must comply with the provisions of S.I. 118 of 2023 regarding compliance with speed limiting and monitoring devices when presented for a certificate of fitness for inspection at VID Depots starting from the 1st of January 2024.

“A certificate of compliance from an approved installer must be produced and retained at the depot,” read part of the memorandum.

The memo indicated that the compliance certificate must have the name of the approved Installer; proof of validity and certificate number; particulars of the vehicle i.e Reg. Number, Body type, Make, Model, Chassis, Engine Numbers and those of the gadgets installed i.e serial number, manufacturer; maximum limited speed and date of calibration and date of installation; a detachable sticker with stated details to be displayed on the vehicle; speed Limit Guidelines; heavy vehicle trucks not to exceed 80km/hr; Omnibuses not to exceed 100 km/hr; vehicles fitted with inbuilt speed limiters or governors by the manufacturer shall; require fitment of speed monitoring device which records and stores data for at least six months.

It listed the companies whose speed-limiting devices have been tested and approved by the Standard Association of Zimbabwe.

These are Butrack Security (Pvt) Ltd, Jendie Automobiles (Pvt) Ltd, Kensrin Company (Pvt) Ltd, Systech Africa, Latrom Systems ICT Services, Fanset International, MapMeOut, Fleetrack, Sator Rwanda Ltd, Track-it and others.

The government has put in place several laws that enhance public safety along the country’s roads but the implementation of those laws has been lacking.

Police have in the past reported that most road traffic accidents are due to human error and speeding with their operations regularly carried out to weed out unroadworthy vehicles from the roads.