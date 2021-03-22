Gweru Airport, PLM Middle East Announce Strategic Partnership

Spread This News











Arabian Aerospace

ZIMBABWE’S Gweru Airport and PLM Middle East announced a strategic partnership for Airport Development with a 176 million dollars investment plan at the 2021 Arab Aviation Summit (AAS).

The eighth edition of the summit bought together experts to discuss the impact of the pandemic on the industry, the aftermath, and the road to recovery for a stronger future, under the theme, ‘Arab Aviation in the New Normal.’

As part of the agreement, PLM Middle East will provide advanced technology for driving innovation, new design upgrade, operation development and investment management for the Gweru Airport developer.

With a four-step approach to expand the partnership, PLM Middle East will also conduct a complete assessment of the airport including design concept as well as potential for upgrade and improvement.

The two entities will also explore possibilities for global operators and international investment attraction for the overall development of the project.

This partnership will support Zimbabwe in planning for post-pandemic travel and ensure that the Gweru Airport can upgrade the economic and social benefits to the local, national and global communities they serve.

Iddo T. Mudavanhu, CEO, Gweru Airport, said: “Zimbabwe is home to the Southern African Development Community, driving engagement across countries such as South Africa, Botswana, Zambia and Mozambique in addition to offering ease of access to southern DRC and south eastern Angola, eastern Namibia and south-western Malawi.

“As the connecting link, we, at Gweru Airport, are confident of attracting world-class entities such as FedEx, DHL, Alibaba and Amazon by serving as a hub for the region. With the signing of the agreement with PLM Middle East, we look forward to partnering with global investors to strengthen our expansion plans.”