Gweru killer pilot freedom prospects impossible – Judge

By Bulawayo Correspondent

A Bulawayo High Court Judge has ruled that jailed Air force of Zimbabwe pilot, Tashinga Musonza (29)’s chances of seeing the reversal of both his conviction and sentence at the Supreme court were impossible.

Musonza was in July this year convicted for murdering his girlfriend, Lucy Duve (37) whom he accused of cheating on him with his workmate.

Bulawayo High Court Judge, Nokuthula Moyo convicted and sentenced Musonza to 20 years in jail.

Following his sentence, Musonza, through his lawyers, sought leave to appeal at the Supreme Court in terms of Order 43 Rule 262 of the High Court Rules.

In his grounds of appeal, Musonza argued that the court erred by convicting him based on circumstantial evidence as it had not been proven that the fatal blow came from him.

The lawyers also argued that the sentence imposed on their client induced a sense of shock.

“The court erred in placing less weight on mitigating circumstances such as intoxication and provocation thereby giving the accused person an excessive sentence that induces a sense of shock,” argue the lawyers.

According to state papers, on the fateful day, the deceased was at her home at 16 Acacia road, Windsor Park, Gweru.

She was also at the same residence when a misunderstanding arose.

Musonza was accusing his late girlfriend of being in love with his workmate and friend.

He was said to have severely assaulted Duve leading to her death.