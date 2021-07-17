Gweru Man Axed Over Missing Gold 

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

A 33-year-old man from Lower Gweru escaped death by a whisker after he was struck with an axe on the head and face by four assailants over missing gold ore.

Midlands Provincial police spokesperson Emmanuel Mahoko said the incident occurred last Thursday at Chimona Milling Company in Lower Gweru.

“It is alleged that four men- Andile Mpofu, Vusa Mpofu, Nhoro Bhebhe, and one Timothy met the complaint, Micheal Ncube at Chimona Milling plant, along Matobo road Gweru,” said Mahoko.

“They all hail from the same area, Butterfields Farm under Chief Bunina in Lower Gweru. They had a misunderstanding over some missing gold ore. Andile Mpofu then struck Ncube once on the head and on the face with an axe.

“The other suspects joined in, assaulting Ncube with logs all over the body before they fled. Ncube was later found by a passerby, bleeding and was ferried to Gweru Rural Police station where a report of assault was made,” Mahoko said.

The case has since been documented and the complainant was referred to Gweru Provincial Hospital where he is admitted and in a critical condition.

However, the suspects are still on the run.

“Police are appealing to anyone with information which may lead to the arrest of suspects, in this case, to report at the nearest police station,” he said.