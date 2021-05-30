Gweru Man, Friend Murder Brother-In-Law

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

A GWERU man recently teamed up with a friend to kill his brother-in-law through assault using a knobkerrie and a home-made sword.

According to sources, Innocent Sibanda had a long-standing dispute over an undisclosed matter with the now deceased Prosper Mangisi, who was 31.

Midlands police spokesperson Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the tragedy which he said was now under police investigation.

Sibanda is being accused of the crime together with Montrose Ncube.

The three were all residents at Winery Compound in the outskirts of Gweru.

Said the police spokesperson, “Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating a case where a man teamed up with a friend and killed his brother-in-law over an undisclosed longstanding dispute.

“The incident occurred during the night on Friday 28th of May 2021 at Winery Compound in Gweru.

“On the 28th of May 2021 at about 1900 hours, the two suspects met Lovemore Mangisi, aged 20 years, a young brother to the now deceased at the compound and started assaulting him.

“Prosper Mangisi, who was nearby rushed to intervene, and the suspects turned on him. Lovemore Mangisi managed to escape and the suspects remained assaulting the Good Samaritan Prosper Mangisi all over the body using fists, knobkerrie and a homemade sword.

“Another brother to the now deceased arrived and managed to stop the attack.

“Prosper left and went towards his residence while the assailants pursued him.

“The now deceased’s brothers later teamed up and went to check on him and followed a trail of blood into a nearby bush where they found him lying dead,” Mahoko said.

After a police report had been made, the deceased was found with deep cuts on the head.

Sibanda has since been arrested and is assisting police with investigations while Ncube is still at large.