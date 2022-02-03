Gweru Property Developer Brings Relief To Flood Victims

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

WOODLANDS residents have commended property developer, River Valley for providing equipment to Vungu Rural District Council that was used to alleviate the flooding problem that which the area since the beginning of the rainy season.

River Valley is the developer of Woodlands Phase 1.

The property developer handed over the project to Gweru City Council and Vungu Rural District Council in 2013. Services are now the responsibility of the two local authorities.

Woodlands Phase 1 and 2 were hit by floods at the beginning of the rainy season in early January. Residents blamed road contractors engaged by the rural district council for creating new drainage systems which diverted water, triggering flooding.

Apart from flooding houses, destroying furniture and foodstuffs, motorists were also hindered from driving through area.

The flooding was despite River Valley helping the local municipalities by deploying its equipment to clear and create new drainage systems prior to the rainy season. But the diversion of drainage ways by the contractors resulted in the flooding of Woodlands Phase 2.

River Valley Properties intervened after the flooding, clearing the blocked drainage ways as well as giving foodstuffs to the victims of the flooding.

Raymond Ndlovu, a Woodlands Phase 1 resident praised River Valley for its intervention.

“The drainage ways have been cleared and the problem of flooding is over. We would like to thank River Valley owner Smelly Dube for all her efforts ranging from assisting starving families with food to clearing the drains. May the Lord bless her,” Ndlovu said.

Another resident, Spiwe Nyandoro added: “We are lucky to have a developer like Mai Dube. She is always there to help. We had lost hope, but she intervened and gave us food, and cleared the drains. We no longer have the problem of flooding.”

River Valley deployed equipment that included TLB front-end loader, tipper trucks, grader, and manpower, while Vungu council provided tipper trucks with gravel. Dube was on the ground monitoring the work throughout the rehabilitation period.

Dube said the intervention was part of her company’s corporate social responsibility.

“We are always happy to assist communities who are in need,” Dube said.

River Valley has a lot of widows under its care who receive food hampers every month as well as over 400 orphans who are being sent to school by the company. The elderly are also catered, being happy beneficiaries of monthly food hampers.