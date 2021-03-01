Gweru Residents Go Without Water Supplies While Dams Overflow

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

THE Gweru City Council will continue maintaining a tight water shedding regimen despite the city’s three major dams overflowing, mayor Josiah Makombe has confirmed.

Addressing journalists in the city last week, Makombe said the reasons for continued water shedding were due to a plethora of challenges currently besetting the local authority.

“Current dam levels at Gwenhoro, Water Works and Amapongogwe are at 104% full. This will definitely see us through to the next rain season,” he said.

Makombe, however, said the strict water shedding schedule in the city was going to remain in place.

“Water shedding remains in force. Out of nine high lift pumps, only three are functional. Power supply to the station barely runs three pumps with a lot of outages at low voltage and pumping mains rupture time and again due to age and at times vandalism, burst pipes and leaks,” he said.

The mayor said the current Covid-19 lockdown restrictions had also affected the city from acquiring spare parts to repair its aging equipment and machinery.

“Lockdown has impacted on the acquisition of spare parts and other commodities essentially for water supply.”

The city boss, however, said his council was in the process of rectifying the water challenges and was in process of purchasing new high lift pumps while two pumps are being installed.

In addition, the local council has engaged power utility, ZESA for the parastatal to provide adequate supplies at the city’s largest dam, Gwenhoro.