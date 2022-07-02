Gweru thief electrocuted while stealing from ZESA transformer

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A GWERU man died Wednesday after being electrocuted when he tried to steal from a ZESA transformer.

Job Ziyambi (31) of Harben Park, was found hanging from a transformer in his neighbourhood early Thursday morning by a passerby who then alerted the police.

Midlands province police spokesperson Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident.

“ZRP confirms having received a report of sudden death by electrocution on 29 June 2022. The incident occurred along Kenny road Harben Park, Gweru,” said Mahoko.

“Police attended the scene accompanied by ZESA officials. It was observed that the electrocution occurred after red phase connecting cables connecting a transformer were cut. The body was bleeding from the nose and mouth. His clothes were partially burnt.”

Mahoko said that apart from being a very serious crime attracting heavy punishment at law, tempering with electricity infrastructure is dangerous to life.