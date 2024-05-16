Gyan’s glowing football career inspires African youths — Mnangagwa meets Ghanaian icon

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa on Wednesday met former Ghanaian footballer, Asamoah Gyan, at State House in Harare, describing the legendary athlete as an inspiration to youths across the continent.

With six goals, he is the top African goal-scorer in the history of the World Cup.

Having hung his boots on June 20, 2023, when he announced retirement from active football, Gyan (38) has embarked on a writing career.

Posting on social media, Mnangagwa said he was ecstatic to have hosted the soccer icon.

“It was an honour to receive Asamoah Gyan at State House today. His remarkable career and leadership on the field have inspired millions across Africa. We discussed the power of sports in uniting nations and promoting youth development,” said Mnangagwa.

Gyan is the all-time leading goal-scorer of the Ghana national team, with 51 goals. He represented Ghana at the 2006, 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cups.

He began his career in 2003 with Ghana Premier League club Liberty Professionals then spent three seasons with Serie A club Udinese via two seasons loan at Modena netting on fifteen occasions in 53 league matches and at Udinese, where he scored 11 times in 39 league matches.

In 2008, Gyan joined Ligue 1 club Rennes, netting fourteen times in 48 league matches during two seasons.

In 2010, he joined Premier League club Sunderland, breaking the club’s transfer record and netting on 10 occasions in 34 Premier League matches during two seasons.

In 2011, the talented footballer moved to Al Ain of the UAE Pro League on loan and became the league’s top goal-scorer, scoring 22 times in 18 matches.

The following season, Gyan permanently joined Al Ain and helped them retain the Pro League title, once again finishing as the league’s top goal-scorer with an impressive 31 goals in 22 matches.

During the 2013–14 league season, Gyan finished top scorer for a record third time, with 29 goals in 26 matches.

Gyan represented Ghana at the 2004 Summer Olympics and in seven Africa Cup of Nations in 2008, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019, helping them finish in third place in 2008 and runner-up in 2010 and 2015.

Gyan recently launched his memoir, titled “LeGYANdry” at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra.