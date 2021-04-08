GZU Pro Vice Chancellor Summoned By Police Over Chicken Theft

Spread This News











By Tonderai Saharo

GREAT Zimbabwe University (GZU) acting Pro Vice Chancellor Munyaradzi Manyanga, who is alleged to have stolen 150 chickens from the college’s janitor, has been summoned by police for questioning.

An aggrieved Fortune Nguvo, a janitor at GZU lost the chickens allegedly to Manyanga who later filed a theft police report, prompting the cops to investigate the matter.

Sources close to the investigations said Manyanga and one Dr Shamanda who allegedly bought the stolen chickens from the former, both gave their statements to the police this week.

Police also visited scene of the alleged crime and took statements, pictures and videos as part of their evidence.

Masvingo provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the latest developments and said investigations on the case are now in progress.

“All I can say at the moment is that investigations on the alleged offence are underway,” Dhewa said.

Manyanga is accused of breaking into Nguvo’s residence before stealing 150 chickens while the janitor and his family were away attending a funeral.

A partly relieved Nguvo told NewZimbabwe.com in an interview she believed justice would prevail.

“I am happy that at least there is now progress on the matter. The police came and I gave them my statement. It is my prayer the police will do their job without fear or favour so that the case comes to an end and I recover what was taken from me,” she said.